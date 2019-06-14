Woman injured in Vancouver's West End during early morning break-in

A woman was attacked inside her West End home early Friday morning after a man broke into her apartment. Police are now searching for a suspect.

The 29-year-old victim was seriously injured in the assault, according to a Vancouver Police news release.

Officers were called to the apartment on Beach Avenue near Jervis Street at around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say the man appears to have entered the home through an unlocked patio door. They believe a number of items were stolen from the apartment during the break-in.

They're now looking for a white man in his 30s, standing about six feet tall with short dark hair and stubble. He was last seen walking away from the crime scene wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-2541 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.