Woman injured in Vancouver's West End during early morning break-in
Woman attacked by man inside her own apartment
A woman was attacked inside her West End home early Friday morning after a man broke into her apartment. Police are now searching for a suspect.
The 29-year-old victim was seriously injured in the assault, according to a Vancouver Police news release.
Officers were called to the apartment on Beach Avenue near Jervis Street at around 6:30 a.m.
Investigators say the man appears to have entered the home through an unlocked patio door. They believe a number of items were stolen from the apartment during the break-in.
They're now looking for a white man in his 30s, standing about six feet tall with short dark hair and stubble. He was last seen walking away from the crime scene wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-2541 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.
