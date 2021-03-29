West Coast Trail to reopen this summer to overnight hikers

The famous 75-kilometre West Coast Trail on Vancouver Island will reopen for summer hiking reservations after a pandemic-prompted hiatus last year.

Reservations will open at 8 a.m. PT on April 30 for spots from June 4 to September 30. The rugged week-long hike along the west coast of Vancouver Island is considered a bucket-list trip for hikers and adventurers.

Reservations normally open in January, but on its website Parks Canada says it wanted to allow more time to monitor the pandemic and adjust as necessary.

Last year, the popular trail was closed in July after consultation with First Nation partners who raised the alarm on tourism within their communities during the pandemic.

Many said they do not have the same resources to test and contain potential COVID-19 outbreaks as urbanized centres.

Experienced hikers can book space on the West Coast Trail at reservation.pc.gc.ca or by calling 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-737-3783).