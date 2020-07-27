Only bus service from Victoria to remote coastal communities struggling to stay on the road during pandemic

While some tourism businesses have had a bit of a comeback due to local travellers, the owner of a Vancouver Island bus company says he is barely scraping by this summer and is worried about his ability to provide a critical connection for visitors and locals in the future.

For 30 years, the West Coast Trail Express has offered shuttle and charter buses, driving people from Nanaimo and Victoria to the West Coast and Juan de Fuca trails to hike. It's also the only inter-community bus service connecting Victoria to remote communities along Highway 14 through Port Renfrew.

"I think we've had two days since June 1 where we made a bit of money," said owner Michael Anderson on CBC's On The Island Monday.

While the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail is currently open, the West Coast Trail is closed for the 2020 season because of the pandemic.

Anderson said he usually moves about 6,000 hikers a summer. This year, he said he is still operating a daily run with a 32 passenger vehicle but it is only taking about five to eight well-spaced out passengers.

Anderson estimates he has lost 95 per cent of his usual business due to the COVID-19 virus.

The 75-kilometre West Coast Trail is closed to hikers for the 2020 season (Andrew Chang/CBC)

Locals losing out

Unfortunately, he said, this means he had to let his five employees go and refund all the deposits people had given him months ago when they thought they could walk the West Coast Trail.

He said he has had to use his personal savings to keep the business afloat and the lack of tourism business is also a blow to anyone living west of Sooke, B.C. who is not served by B.C. Transit.

"For those who don't have vehicles, we are an important service,' said Anderson, adding it is not easy to cycle or walk on the remote roads his fleet travels on.

And Anderson will have to shut that service down early this year. He said his buses usually operate until the end of September, but this year the vehicles will be off the road after Labour Day.

"At some point, I have to stop the bleeding," he said.

Communities serviced by the company include: Victoria, Sooke, Port Renfrew, Gordon River, Mesachie Lake, Honeymoon Bay, Nanaimo, Nitinaht, Pachena Bay, Bamfield, Jordan River, China Beach, Sombrio Beach and Port Renfrew.