Commuters in the Fraser Valley will have to find an alternative to the West Coast Express this morning, as trains have been cancelled due to an ongoing protest overnight along the CP Rail line into Metro Vancouver.

TransLink says a bus bridge has been set up for people travelling from Mission to Coquitlam Central Station, but they are expecting the buses to be busy.

More than a couple dozen supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have been camped along the tracks near Lougheed Highway and Mary Hill Bypass.

The group effectively shut down rail operations Thursday afternoon, causing chaos for people trying to get home from Metro Vancouver.

Protesters explain why they're camped out along the CP Rail line in Port Coquitlam:

Destiny Morris and Isabel Krupp of the Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism are part of the blockade on the Pitt River rail bridge. They say they've been getting a lot of support from people driving by their blockade. 1:06

The protest also kept TransLink from moving trains and doing safety inspections last night, forcing it to cancel all West Coast Express trains this morning.

A second group of protesters brought coffee and heaters for the group already on the tracks Thursday night but were told by police they weren't allowed to join them. They set up a small fire and temporary camp just below the tracks afterwards.

A group of CP Rail Police officers and RCMP was stationed just metres away from the protest all night, but there have been no confrontations between them and demonstrators.