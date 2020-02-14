Protesters force cancellation of West Coast Express on Friday morning; Mission-Coquitlam bus bridge in place
Supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs camped along CP Rail tracks overnight
Commuters in the Fraser Valley will have to find an alternative to the West Coast Express this morning, as trains have been cancelled due to an ongoing protest overnight along the CP Rail line into Metro Vancouver.
TransLink says a bus bridge has been set up for people travelling from Mission to Coquitlam Central Station, but they are expecting the buses to be busy.
More than a couple dozen supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have been camped along the tracks near Lougheed Highway and Mary Hill Bypass.
The group effectively shut down rail operations Thursday afternoon, causing chaos for people trying to get home from Metro Vancouver.
Protesters explain why they're camped out along the CP Rail line in Port Coquitlam:
The protest also kept TransLink from moving trains and doing safety inspections last night, forcing it to cancel all West Coast Express trains this morning.
A second group of protesters brought coffee and heaters for the group already on the tracks Thursday night but were told by police they weren't allowed to join them. They set up a small fire and temporary camp just below the tracks afterwards.
A group of CP Rail Police officers and RCMP was stationed just metres away from the protest all night, but there have been no confrontations between them and demonstrators.
More protesters and supporters of the blockade on CP rail tracks used the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestCoastExpress?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestCoastExpress</a> have shown up. About two dozen folks want to join the camp but say RCMP are preventing them from getting up the embankment and no heaters allowed. So they have a fire going. <a href="https://t.co/tiTm3sRBe0">pic.twitter.com/tiTm3sRBe0</a>—@Meerakati
With files from Meera Bains