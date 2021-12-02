Skip to Main Content
British Columbia·New

West Coast Express trains to Mission cancelled Wednesday after mudslide on tracks

Three trips were cancelled due to a mudslide on train tracks Wednesday evening, according to TransLink.

Cancellations come after floods and mudslides continue to affect Fraser Valley area and train lines

CBC News ·
West Coast Express trains parked at Waterfront Station in downtown Vancouver. Three eastbound departures were cancelled Wednesday evening due to a mudslide on the Canadian Pacific tracks. (Manjula Dufresne/CBC)

Three West Coast Express trips were cancelled due to a mudslide on Wednesday evening, according to TransLink.

A spokesperson for the transit authority said a mudslide on the Canadian Pacific tracks meant trains would not be able to travel east of Maple Meadows.

The West Coast Express train runs eastbound from downtown Vancouver east to Mission in the evenings, with five scheduled departures from Waterfront station.

Passengers on train No. 3, which had already left Waterfront at 4:50 p.m. PT on Wednesday, would have to disembark at Port Coquitlam and take a bus bridge, or temporary shuttle buses, the rest of the way to Mission.

Trains Nos. 4 and 5 have been cancelled outright. Passengers have been told to take the SkyTrain to Coquitlam Centre station and catch a bus bridge to Mission.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

There was no indication if the West Coast Express would be running in the morning for the route west from Mission to Waterfront.

The mudslide on the CP tracks comes after a third consecutive storm struck southwest B.C. on Wednesday, with train lines having been damaged for weeks already.

Areas in Mission have been evacuated due to the flooding situation, as well as in the nearby Hatzic Island.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now