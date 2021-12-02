West Coast Express trains to Mission cancelled Wednesday after mudslide on tracks
Cancellations come after floods and mudslides continue to affect Fraser Valley area and train lines
Three West Coast Express trips were cancelled due to a mudslide on Wednesday evening, according to TransLink.
A spokesperson for the transit authority said a mudslide on the Canadian Pacific tracks meant trains would not be able to travel east of Maple Meadows.
The West Coast Express train runs eastbound from downtown Vancouver east to Mission in the evenings, with five scheduled departures from Waterfront station.
Passengers on train No. 3, which had already left Waterfront at 4:50 p.m. PT on Wednesday, would have to disembark at Port Coquitlam and take a bus bridge, or temporary shuttle buses, the rest of the way to Mission.
Trains Nos. 4 and 5 have been cancelled outright. Passengers have been told to take the SkyTrain to Coquitlam Centre station and catch a bus bridge to Mission.
"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience," the spokesperson said.
There was no indication if the West Coast Express would be running in the morning for the route west from Mission to Waterfront.
The mudslide on the CP tracks comes after a third consecutive storm struck southwest B.C. on Wednesday, with train lines having been damaged for weeks already.
Areas in Mission have been evacuated due to the flooding situation, as well as in the nearby Hatzic Island.
