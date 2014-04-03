Peter Ladner experiences a range of emotions each year when the anniversary of his sister's death comes around.

"Fatigue would be one thing; sorrow, remembrance, frustration," said the former Vancouver city councillor and mayoral candidate.

"All of the above, and fond memories of Wendy."

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was found dead in Vancouver's Pacific Spirit Park on April 3, 2009. A decade later, police still haven't announced a break in the case, with no suspect, no motive, and no known witnesses.

Ladner said he and his family are in regular contact with police — the case was turned over to RCMP's Major Crimes Special Projects Unit five years ago — but he hasn't heard of any solid leads in the unsolved killing.

"It's a complete mystery, and you'd think after all these years either the police would have found something, or somebody would have come forward and said, 'I know something,'" he said.

"It's very difficult and tiring to keep raising this issue year after year and going to the press conference and, kind of, getting emotional in public and trying to evoke some response from somebody out there," said Ladner.

From left, Wendy Ladner-Beaudry's sister Nancy Edmonds, RCMP Sgt. Peter Thiessen and Peter Ladner address the media in 2013, as they announce a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Ladner-Beaudry. (CBC)

The family has repeatedly renewed its $30,000 reward for information that leads to a break in the case, and Ladner said they plan to again this year.

Two years ago, investigators said they had spoken to 300 persons of interest, the same number given the year before.

Police wouldn't comment on the case on Tuesday, saying an announcement alongside the family was planned for Wednesday.

"I'm sure more than one person knows about this murder," said Ladner. "I'm pretty convinced it was a murder without any motive — it was a random killing. Just the same, people talk, people show signs that they know something.

"I just don't know why we haven't been able to get anything," he said.

At the time of her death, Ladner-Beaudry was co-chair of the B.C. Games Society. Ladner remembers her as an active member of the community, a joyous, wise, upbeat and healthy person. He said she was a loving mother to her two daughters, and loving wife to her husband, Michel Beaudry.

"She was the glue that held the family together," said Ladner

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the RCMP Major Crimes Unit at 778-290-5291, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

