Two Welsh men celebrate 70th birthdays with 70 swims, including in Kelowna

Michael Pepper and Keith Rothwell had bigger plans than just blowing out candles when they both turned 70 this year.

The two Welsh men and long-time friends of more than 40 years, are avid swimmers, so they decided they would swim across 70 lakes this year, totalling a distance of at least 113 kilometres, or 70 miles.

"Well, you've got to do something to celebrate your 70th birthday, haven't you?" said Rothwell.

"Life's too short to sit," he said.

Last weekend, they travelled to Kelowna to complete their 28th swim at the Okanagan city's annual Across the Lake Swim event — the largest and longest running open water swim event in Canada.

Swim was 'lovely'

"We were born in 1949 and the race started in 1949 so we thought it was fate," said Pepper of the 2.1-kilometre swim event.

The swim was "great," and not nearly as cold as they expected it to be, he told Radio West host Sarah Penton.

"We're standing at the side thinking and looking at people just in their swimsuits. I was in a wet suit and I was feeling cold. But then when we got into the water it wasn't actually warmer, but it wasn't that sort of sharp intake of breath when you got into it," said Pepper. "It was lovely."

This is the pair's first time in Canada and they're off to explore Jasper and Banff next.

"I believe there are quite a lot of lakes in Canada, so that's good," joked Rothwell.

"So far, it's been sensational and the people have been absolutely fabulous."

42 lakes to go

Both Pepper, a former optometrist, and Rothwell a former hotel and restaurant owner in North Wales, have done long-distance swims around the world.

In 2003, they were both part of a five-man team that swam across the English Channel in just over 11 hours.

"We held a record for about seven years," said Rothwell.

The pair has 42 lake swims left to go.

"We were very slow starting, but I think while we're in Canada we might get 15 or 20 done," said Pepper.

As for their 71st birthdays, neither plans on "bailing" and doing something easier next year.

"We're just looking for the opportunity to do something when we're 71," said Rothwell.

"We don't understand bail do we? We laugh in the face of bail," added Pepper.