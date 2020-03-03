Well-loved Vancouver restaurant Bishop's closing after 35 years

The quintessential Vancouver restaurant, Bishop's, is closing its doors this summer after more than three decades so the 75-year-old owner can retire and spend more time with his family.

Nestled in the heart of Kitsilano, Bishop's is known for its West Coast vibe and farm-to-table meals. The owner, John Bishop, announced his plans to retire on Tuesday.

"It has been a terrific run," Bishop said in a atatement.

"My name may be on the door, but Bishop's is all about a team effort."

Bishop started his restaurant career as a young teen in Wales, U.K. where he filled creamer jugs and delivered breakfast trays as a 15-year-old.

He moved to Vancouver in the 1970s and opened his namesake restaurant in 1985 — a year before Vancouver exploded onto the international scene with Expo 86.

Bishop is best known for his focus on fresh, local food and farm-to-table ingredients and has written four cookbooks over his career.

"I want to spend more time with my own family and get to work on another book," he said.

The restaurant is slated to close on Aug. 1, 2020.

Tune into CBC's On The Coast at 3:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday to hear John Bishop reflect on his career, the restaurant scene and his upcoming retirement.