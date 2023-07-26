No serious injuries reported after welding truck explodes in Langley parking lot
RCMP said the incident does not appear to be suspicious
RCMP are investigating after an explosion rocked a shopping centre parking lot in Langley.
Corp. Craig van Herk said police were called to the Willoughby Town Centre area just after 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday for several reports of a loud explosion.
"We responded and did find obviously a vehicle, 'significantly damaged,' I guess would be the understatement," van Herk said.
"But the investigation has led us to believe that it wasn't suspicious and was associated with a welding truck that was a part of the construction site there."
It's not clear at this time exactly what caused the truck to explode.
B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed that they were called to the area and treated one patient at the scene but couldn't provide further details about the nature of the injury.
Van Herk described the area as commercial and residential, with a significant amount of construction going on in the area.
CBC News has contacted the Township of Langley Fire Department for more information on the incident.