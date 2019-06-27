'Their eyes haven't opened yet': Week-old kittens discarded in box rescued

The Maple Ridge SPCA is asking the animal-loving public for help after a box of newborn kittens were turned over to the facility for care.

A local veterinarian is caring for the litter of four which was discovered abandoned inside a closed box on the centre median of a busy road near Airport Way in Maple Ridge.

The SPCA's branch manager says it was a driver waiting for a passing train who heard cries from the side of the road.

"When the engine was off, he heard the kittens crying in the box and rescued them," said Krista Shaw.

That driver left the week-old kittens in the care of the Maple Ridge facility where they have now been treated for fleas and possible sunstroke. Shaw says the litter is lucky to have recuperated from the ill effects of being left inside a box in the hot sun.

"Their eyes haven't opened yet. They are very vocal and like to let us know when they are hungry," said Shaw.

The SPCA says it could use the publics' help providing things such as kitten nursing bottles, powdered kitten replacement milks, Snuggle Safe heating pads, baby receiving blankets or cash donations to purchase these items.

For more information on how to donate, call Maple Ridge branch manager Krista Shaw at 604-463-9511 or email her at kshaw@spca.bc.ca.