Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch live
COVID-19 tracker
Vaccine tracker
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
British Columbia
·
Photos
The week in pictures: From spring blossoms to drive-thru vaccinations
A downtown Vancouver protest, spring flowers blooming, and drive-thru vaccinations are some of the subjects that illustrate the news of the week in B.C.
Social Sharing
The most compelling images from B.C. shot in the past week
Ben Nelms
·
CBC News
·
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 2:19 PM PT | Last Updated: March 28
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now