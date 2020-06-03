Wednesday marks deadline for all 60 B.C. school districts to release COVID-19 restart plans

All 60 school districts in B.C. will have their plans for a return to the classroom available to parents as of Wednesday.

Across the province, students can expect a gradual restart of classes beginning Sept. 10, with measures in place to prevent widespread COVID-19 transmission.

To mark the deadline for issuing restart plans, Education Minister Rob Fleming will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on how schools are implementing provincial guidelines. Each district is expected to have its local plan posted online.

Fleming's update comes as parents and teachers are expressing their anxieties about sending children back to school during the pandemic. The B.C. Teachers' Federation has called for smaller class sizes and stricter face mask regulations to protect children and adults from COVID-19.

At the centre of the province's guidelines, released July 29, is a plan to place students in learning groups of 60-120 children that will allow for social interaction while limiting potential exposure to the novel coronavirus and simplifying the process of contact tracing.

One of these cohorts could include, for example, two elementary school homeroom classes that eat lunch together and share recess time, or a group of high school students who are taking the same classes.

Face masks will be required in high-traffic areas like hallways and on buses but not in classrooms.

Some school districts have already released details

Recent days have already seen a number of school districts roll out their plans for September.

B.C.'s largest school district, Surrey, offered a sneak peek last week at its plans for students in Grade 8 and up.

Secondary students in grades 10-12 will only have 30 peers in their cohort, while students in grades eight and nine will have 60.

Their school days will be broken into two blocks, with secondary students spending one block in the classroom and the other primarily online and children in grades eight and nine spending both blocks in class.

District superintendent Jordan Tinney has said the main focus of Surrey's plan is to keep those cohort sizes as small as possible.