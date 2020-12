CBC British Columbia wins 3 Jack Webster Awards

Journalists with CBC British Columbia have taken home three prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards in Vancouver.

The awards, named after the legendary broadcaster, honour the best reporting across B.C.

The winners were announced during a virtual ceremony in Vancouver on Tuesday night. CBC's awards include:

Excellence in Digital Journalism

Team Web B.C. for Tracking COVID-19 in B.C.

Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Radio/Podcast

Wawmeesh Hamilton, Rafferty Baker, Joan Webber for Not Alone.

Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Reporting