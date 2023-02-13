Content
British Columbia

Environment Canada issues warnings over wind, snowfall for several B.C. regions

Environment Canada says a dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass will bring strong winds to some parts of B.C., and heavy snowfall for other regions Sunday evening into Monday.

In Metro Vancouver, winds are expected to gust up to 90 km/h Monday afternoon and evening

Waves crash against the Ogden Point Breakwater in Victoria during a storm on Oct. 25, 2021. (Ken Mizokoshi/CBC)

A dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass is expected to bring strong winds to some parts of B.C., and heavy snowfall for other regions Sunday evening into Monday, according to a series of warnings issued by Environment Canada.

On Sunday, the forecaster issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

It said northwest winds capable of causing damage will gust up 90 km/h before easing Monday night.

Environment Canada also issued special weather statements regarding wind for East Vancouver Island, inland sections of the North Coast, the Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island.

On Sunday evening, B.C. Ferries warned of possible cancelled sailings Monday for routes travelling the Strait of Georgia, where strong winds are expected.

 

Snow warnings

Environment Canada also issued snowfall warnings for the Cassiar Mountains, Fort Nelson, from Hope to Merritt along the Coquihalla Highway and Watson Lake on Sunday.

In southern regions, up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

"A series of disturbances will bring periods of heavy snow to Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt," said the forecaster.

 

Warnings also said a frontal system crossing northern B.C. will bring heavy snow to the northeastern corner of B.C., where amounts up to 15 centimetres are expected from Sunday into Monday.

