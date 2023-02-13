Environment Canada issues warnings over wind, snowfall for several B.C. regions

A dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass is expected to bring strong winds to some parts of B.C., and heavy snowfall for other regions Sunday evening into Monday, according to a series of warnings issued by Environment Canada.

On Sunday, the forecaster issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

It said northwest winds capable of causing damage will gust up 90 km/h before easing Monday night.

Environment Canada also issued special weather statements regarding wind for East Vancouver Island, inland sections of the North Coast, the Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island.

On Sunday evening, B.C. Ferries warned of possible cancelled sailings Monday for routes travelling the Strait of Georgia, where strong winds are expected.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ServiceNotice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ServiceNotice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tsawwassen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tsawwassen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SouthernGulfIslands?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SouthernGulfIslands</a> Due to adverse weather, the following <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SalishEagle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SalishEagle</a> sailings may be cxl'd tomorrow, Feb 13:<br><br>3:35pm ex <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LongHarbour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LongHarbour</a><br>4:25/9:25pm ex <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OtterBay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OtterBay</a><br>5:10/8:50pm ex <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VillageBay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VillageBay</a><br>7:10pm ex <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tsawwassen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tsawwassen</a><br><br>Full Notice: <a href="https://t.co/KqPYHIbmlk">https://t.co/KqPYHIbmlk</a> ^ts —@BCFerries

Snow warnings

Environment Canada also issued snowfall warnings for the Cassiar Mountains, Fort Nelson, from Hope to Merritt along the Coquihalla Highway and Watson Lake on Sunday.

In southern regions, up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

"A series of disturbances will bring periods of heavy snow to Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt," said the forecaster.

Welcome to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BC</a>.<br>Yes, it’s beautiful here but you do have to know a few things about driving here in the winter.<br>This will help: <a href="https://t.co/tzS26hZ3Rx">https://t.co/tzS26hZ3Rx</a> <a href="https://t.co/kV047mfd42">pic.twitter.com/kV047mfd42</a> —@TranBC

Warnings also said a frontal system crossing northern B.C. will bring heavy snow to the northeastern corner of B.C., where amounts up to 15 centimetres are expected from Sunday into Monday.