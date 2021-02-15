Weather warnings remain for B.C.'s South Coast, but forecasters say snow to change to rain

Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain posted for British Columbia's inner south coast as Environment Canada warns some areas are being walloped harder than others.



The weather office says the Fraser Valley could see another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow before the latest storm passes on Tuesday.

Forecasters with Environment Canada say there could be more snow today in parts of the Fraser valley where a winter storm warning is in place, particularly in the Hope area where up to 15 centimetres are expected.

"For the Fraser valley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, we are looking at another 10 centimetres of snow and a risk of freezing rain," said meteorologist Jonathan Bau.

More snow in Victoria and Vancouver

There are snowfall warnings for parts of Vancouver Island where there could be further accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres and for Metro Vancouver where 5 to 10 centimetres of snow mixed with rain are expected.

Although the storm still grips the Fraser Valley, forecasters say snow should change to rain within hours over Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and parts of eastern and inland Vancouver Island.

By Tuesday, the South Coast will begin to see warmer temperatures. Temperatures will still be at or below freezing in most parts of Northern and Central BC and the southern Interior.

People take in the view of the north shore mountains from Prospect Point as snow falls in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Snow is expected to turn to rain on Monday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

A special air quality statement linked to high concentrations of fine particulate matter over the central Interior cities of Prince George, Quesnel and Vanderhoof has also been issued.



Environment Canada says those with chronic conditions such as asthma or heart disease, or illnesses such as COVID-19 should limit exposure and avoid strenuous activity.