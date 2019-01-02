Weather warnings in effect as more wind, rain and snow set to hit B.C.

It's winter — so expect winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for much of B.C. on Wednesday, as a Pacific frontal system is expected to bring heavy rain to the South Coast and snowfall to many areas of the province, including along the Coquihalla and Sea to Sky highways.

High winds are also forecast for areas of Vancouver Island, the Central Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

The wild weather follows what BC Hydro has dubbed the most damaging storm in the utility's history on Dec. 20, when 750,000 customers were left without power.

Rain

Vancouver Island residents can expect a lot of rain before Thursday afternoon, with up to 150 millimetres forecast for the west of the island and up to 100 millimetres for the east.

That rain will turn to snow in higher elevation areas, such as the Sutton Pass between Port Alberni and Tofino, where snow is already accumulating.

In Metro Vancouver, 30 millimetres of rain could fall before tapering to showers Thursday. Near the North Shore mountains, up to 80 millimetres of rainfall is expected.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and Environment Canada warns this can lead to water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, the agency says.

Snow

Snowfall is expected in the Fraser Canyon and Fraser Valley, ​as well as much of the Interior and northern regions of the province. Up to 35 centimetres of snow could fall in the Fraser Canyon and Fraser Valley by Thursday. Snow and freezing rain are also expected for the Howe Sound area and Whistler.

A winter storm warning for Whistler and Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley says drivers should prepare for quickly changing travel conditions on provincial highways.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

Wind

Strong winds are also expected to blow through B.C. today. Gusts of up to 90 km/h are forecast for the Central Coast and East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will see winds up to 70 km/h.

According to Environment Canada, the wind could lead to flying debris and cause damage to buildings.

A complete list of weather warnings are available on Environment Canada's website.