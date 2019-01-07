It could be one of those days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, warning of the possibility of wet snow inland and over high terrain on Tuesday.

An approaching Pacific frontal system will spread precipitation over the area throughout the day, and a cool air mass over the coast means that rain could be mixed with snow.

However, the weather agency said not much of the white stuff is expected.

"Current snowfall accumulations, if any, will be minimal," it said.

Whistler and the Sea to Sky region, on the other hand, could see around 20 centimetres of snow, according to a weather warning. The powder is expected to start falling in the afternoon and "intensify" by nightfall.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Sea-to-Sky region. Snow combined with blowing wind could lead to reduced visibility on Highway 99. (Hannah Patheyjohns)

Strong winds will also reduce visbility in blowing snow.

The eastern and central parts of Vancouver Island are also under snowfall warnings — notably, the Malahat Highway could see up to 20 centimetres of snow.