Snow, wind and rainfall warnings in effect for parts of B.C.

There are several weather warnings across B.C. on Monday, with strong winds and heavy rainfall forecast for coastal B.C. and winter storms set to hit the Boundary-Kootenay region.

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in the Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound areas by Tuesday afternoon. Flooding is possible in low-lying areas, including washed out rivers and creeks, Environment Canada said in a posted warning.

"A series of frontal systems continue to bring periods of rain to the South Coast of B.C. today," the agency said. "Rain will intensify this [Monday] evening as the next system approaches."

The heavy rain is expected to ease by Tuesday evening.

Wind gusts up to 110 km/h

Strong southeast winds of 90 km/h are expected for the Central Coast, North Coast and Haida Gwaii due to a "deep low-pressure system," with gusts up to 110 km/h Monday evening and overnight.

The wind has the potential to cause damage and send loose objects flying, Environment Canada said.

Winds are expected to ease by mid-morning as the frontal system moves eastward.

Snowfall could cause hazardous conditions along Highway 3 through the Kootenay Pass. (@TranBC_WestKoot/Twitter)

Up to 50 cm snow in Boundary-Kootenay

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for Highway 3 through the Boundary-Kootenay region, including the Kootenay Pass and Kootenay Lake.

Snowfall should begin Monday evening, growing stronger through Tuesday. In all, up to 50 cm of snow is expected to fall by Tuesday evening.

That snow could turn slushy Tuesday night as warm air moves into the region potentially mixing snow with rain.

More snow is forecast to fall until late Wednesday afternoon. Weather in the mountain areas can change suddenly and hazardous conditions are expected, Environment Canada said.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," it said.