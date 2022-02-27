Rain and snowfall warnings issued throughout B.C.
Lower Mainland to get up to 70 mm of rainfall, southern Interior and northern B.C. to be blanketed by snow
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings throughout British Columbia as numerous precipitation systems hit the province.
Metro Vancouver could see up to 70 millimetres of rain from Sunday night through Monday, according to the forecaster, with the same system also bringing heavy rain to Whistler, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound.
In the southern Interior and Okanagan, heavy snow is expected, with winter storm warnings in place for the Boundary region as well as the Kootenays.
The weather office says more than 50 centimetres of snow could fall in the region. Snowy weather is expected to continue until Monday night, and freezing rain could hit the area after that.
Drivers have been warned to expect snowy conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway, Coquihalla, and Highway 3, as well as the Sea-to-Sky Highway closer to the coast.
In B.C.'s north and central Interior, snowfall warnings have been issued with 10 centimetres of snow set to accumulate through Sunday night.
Warnings have been issued for the Peace River region, as well as for Prince George, B.C.
In addition to the weather warnings for rainfall, snowfall, and winter storms, there is also an air quality advisory in place for Golden, B.C.
"High concentrations of fine particulate matter … are expected to persist until weather conditions change," a statement from Environment Canada reads.
"Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted."
