Coquihalla Highway to close for hours for planned avalanche control

Weather warnings have been lifted for much of southern B.C. after lingering over the province for much of the week, though the Coquihalla Highway will be shut down for several hours Wednesday as technicians deal with the risk of avalanche in the storm's aftermath.

Environment Canada said winter-storm warnings are still in effect for mountain passes of Highway 3, between Revelstoke and Golden, and the Trans-Canada Highway, between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

There are no longer any alerts in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, but the stretch linking Hope and Merritt, B.C., will be shut down between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PT for planned avalanche control after heavy snow in recent days.

Previous weather warnings this week have covered a stretch of the province from eastern Vancouver Island to the Elk Valley. The advisories were lifted by Wednesday morning.

Bitter weather across B.C. since New Year's Eve has knocked out power to more than 160,000 people and killed at least three people in avalanches.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive for the conditions if they must travel through a winter storm. Non-essential travel is not recommended, the weather agency has said.