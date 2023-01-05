Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Wind warnings in effect for parts of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast

Environment Canada has issued several wind warnings for parts of B.C.'s South Coast.

Gusts on west coast of Vancouver Island could reach 100 km/h

CBC News ·
A person with blonde hair and an umbrella is pictured walking in windy weather in downtown Vancouver.
A person is pictured walking in windy weather in downtown Vancouver on Oct. 27, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued several wind warnings for parts of B.C.'s South Coast.

The agency said strong southeast winds of 70 to 90 km/h will develop late Thursday afternoon near Haro Strait and exposed coastal sections of the Strait of Georgia.

Weather warnings cover coastal parts of Vancouver Island, including the Greater Victoria area, as well as Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches," the warnings read.

Gusts on the west coast of Vancouver Island could be as strong as 100 km/h, it added.

A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, which could see winds between 60 and 80 km/h.

Environment Canada said the wind will ease overnight.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now