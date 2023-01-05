Wind warnings in effect for parts of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast

Environment Canada has issued several wind warnings for parts of B.C.'s South Coast.

The agency said strong southeast winds of 70 to 90 km/h will develop late Thursday afternoon near Haro Strait and exposed coastal sections of the Strait of Georgia.

Weather warnings cover coastal parts of Vancouver Island, including the Greater Victoria area, as well as Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches," the warnings read.

Gusts on the west coast of Vancouver Island could be as strong as 100 km/h, it added.

A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, which could see winds between 60 and 80 km/h.

Environment Canada said the wind will ease overnight.