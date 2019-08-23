Metro Vancouver's drizzle will fizzle, then it's blue skies for days

It's the start of something beautiful for Metro Vancouver — once Friday morning's drizzle fizzles and the clouds part Saturday morning, we are in for some great summer weather.

Environment Canada says Metro Vancouver can expect sunshine and temperatures in the low 20s until the end of next week.

"We have a big ridge of high pressure that's going to start building over the South Coast beginning Sunday," said meteorologist Matt MacDonald with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"Temperatures will gradually climb throughout the week, getting up to 23 C by the coast and upwards of high 20s inland," MacDonald said.

Even though it may not feel like it, Vancouver has had less rain than normal this August. Statistics from Environment Canada show we've had 64 per cent of the normal rainfall for the month.

Alas, rain

As the Labour Day long weekend approaches though, a new weather front is expected to approach and that's when things start to fall apart.

"Some of our models are indicating the approach of a rain-making system," MacDonald said.

Keep in mind though, there's plenty of time for things to change between now and then.

In the meantime, get out there and savour what might be the last gasp of perfect summer weather.