Thousands of British Columbians without power after night of heavy, wet snowfall

Thousands of people across B.C. are without power on the final day of the decade after a night of heavy and wet snowfall.

The heavy snow caused branches and trees to fall on power lines, causing outages that affected 30,000 people on Tuesday morning, according to BC Hydro.

The majority of affected customers are in the Thompson-Shuswap region and in the Okanagan-Kootenay region.

There are also outages in the Central Interior, the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast and on Vancouver Island.

Crews are working to repair damaged equipment, including power lines, power poles and transformers, but poor road conditions in rural areas are causing some delays.

BC Hydro is warning that customers in the hardest hit areas should prepare to be without power overnight.

Downed power lines can still be live and are very dangerous. If you see a downed line, stay back 10 metres and dial 911.

Click here for a full list of outages.