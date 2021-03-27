What does being mixed-race mean to you?

Are you a person of mixed heritage?

How do you describe your cultural background? What positive or negative experiences have you had related to your identity? If you struggled to belong during your childhood, what would you tell your younger self? Why does this sense of belonging matter?

These are some of the questions that Jeremy Ratt, host of the five-episode CBC podcast Pieces, has examined and still continues to explore.

Ratt is mixed — his mother is Indigenous and his father is white with various ties to European ancestry — and he struggles to embrace his Indigenous identity .

"This growing feeling that I didn't belong was something I never confessed to my friends, my family, or the people I dated," he says.

"I didn't think it was valid enough of a problem to speak about, so I kept quiet about it. And when both halves of my background didn't bring any sense of belonging … I was a drifter in a very grey area," says Ratt.

If this question of identity and belonging resonates with you, we want to hear from you. What does "who am I?" mean to you? How do you investigate your own self?

Email us at bcvoices@cbc.ca, along with your name, age and location in B.C. We'll feature the responses in an upcoming story.