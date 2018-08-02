'We want to be inclusive': B.C. town stands up for rainbow crosswalk

Salmon Arm is striking back at the recent vandalism of its new rainbow crosswalk.

On Wednesday, city council provided picture frames decorated with rainbow colours in Salmon Arm's downtown Ross Street Plaza. Residents were encouraged to take selfies with the frames to show their support.

The rainbow crosswalk was painted by the city on July 18 to represent inclusivity for the LGBT community. It has been defaced three times since.

From left to right, Salmon Arm councillors Tim Lavery, Louise Wallace-Richmond and Kevin Flynn posing for inclusivity, (Leah Shaw/CBC)

Salmon Arm city council is encouraging people to share the pictures on social media, and use the hashtag #inclusivesalmonarm.

"This is just a positive way of showing that we care, that we want to be inclusive, and we're accepting of all folks," says city councillor Tim Lavery.

On July 25, tire marks were burned onto the crosswalk. On Monday, the words "Make S.A. straight again" were painted onto the crosswalk, along with more tire burn marks.

Cindy Derkaz, left, and Nancy Kolkind take photos of Salmon Arm's city councillors. (Leah Shaw/CBC)

"We need to call out vandalism that is against human rights, that spreads fear and hate," says Cindy Derkaz, who has lived in the community for most of her life.

RCMP are treating the crosswalk defacement as a hate crime. City council hopes the rainbow frames will spur positive change and reverse the effects of the vandalism.

"Inclusivity is something you have to work towards every single day," says city councillor Louise Wallace-Richmond.

Lavery will be at Ross Street Plaza with the rainbow frames until Friday (Aug. 3).

Listen to the full story:

With files by Daybreak South