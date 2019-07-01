Canfor's recent announcement that it will reduce production at two more mills this summer in Prince George adds to an ever-growing list of more than 20 temporary and indefinite curtailments of sawmills across the province, along with several permanent closures.

The downturn in the forestry sector has thrown hundreds out of work, including 150 employees at Tolko Industries' mill in Quesnel, which will close in August, and another 172 workers at Canfor's mill in Vavenby, slated to close this month.

Many who work in the struggling sector and those who govern municipalities dependent on forestry are grappling with the fallout.

The reasons for the downturn are varied. Poor market conditions and lumber shortages due to outside forces such as the mountain pine beetle and wildfires are causing mills to shutter, leaving towns that are dependent on the lumber industry scrambling to adapt and search for new ways to diversify their economies.

Tolko employee Jennifer Johnson said she was in shock when she learned last month the sawmill she works at in Quesnel will close this summer.

"It's definitely going to be a struggle because there's not a great deal of jobs that have around the same pay or benefits," Johnson said.

Johnson and her family were planning on buying house, but those plans are on hold now.

The last day of work will be tough for her and the rest of the staff. "There's probably going to be some tears shed I'm sure."

No Surprise

Johnson's story is common across B.C. Doug Donaldson, B.C.'s Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, said he isn't surprised by the closures and drastic reductions in operations.

"These curtailments and shutdowns were the result of natural and global forces and they didn't happen overnight and that's what's so frustrating," Donaldson told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

A weak U.S. housing market and low harvest levels because of mountain pine beetles, as well as wildfires and land used for caribou protection, are some of the primary factors affecting the industry, said Harry Nelson, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia's faculty of forestry.

"Our main market is the U.S.," said Nelson. "Essentially, we've had pretty good U.S. housing markets improving over the last few years and they've just become much weaker this past spring.

"And as demand has come off [for lumber], prices have as well too."

Add that to a shortage of lumber, and the industry is struggling to get by.

Surviving a closure

Tolko's upcoming mill closure in Quesnel is a big hit to the Cariboo city with a population of 23,000 people.

Mayor Bob Simpson said the city was expecting it. The annual allowable cut for lumber was decreased about two years ago and Tolko had been struggling, he said.

"That sense of surprise still settles in because you don't want to believe it's going to happen, but as a [city] council we said it's going to happen," said Simpson, who also formerly served as the forestry critic for the B.C. NDP in 2009.

Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., on April, 1, 2018. The company announced the closure of one mill in Quesnel and a reduction in shifts in Kelowna, in May. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Canfor closed its mill in Prince George in 2014, and other mills had experienced closures and reductions in operation prior to that, so council began planning for this transition five years ago.

"We've been here before and we have a transition team in place based on the lessons learned from that," he said.

In its last term, city council implemented a three-year tax freeze on the lumber industry at 2014 levels, to try and make the city less dependent on it, said Simpson.

"If we hadn't done that, then the impact of a Tolko closure would have been much more catastrophic than it's going to be. It will be around a $400,000 loss to the city when they fully decommission the mill."

Diversifying

The city is trying to diversify its economy by growing its agriculture and tourism sectors, but the mayor still considers Quesnel a forestry town.

With West Fraser's large sawmill, two pulp mills, and medium density fibreboard operation, as well as C and C Wood Products' operations, Simpson believes there is enough variety in forest manufacturing for it to remain a foundation of the city's economy.

"We have the luxury — and it's the fundamental difference between ourselves and say the Clearwaters, or even 100 Mile houses — we have the most concentrated diverse manufacturing in the forest sector all in our community," said Simpson.

In May, the province passed a bill to amend the Forest Act, which gives it the right to review forest tenure transfers between companies.

Tenure swaps now have to pass a public interest test that the ministry has. It also creates the opportunity for more tenure to go to First Nations and communities, said Donaldson.

In the short-tem the province is trying to help workers who have lost their jobs by connecting them with Service Canada, Work B.C. and retraining opportunities, he said.

"But we also want to see the mills get up and running again."