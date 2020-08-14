'We're not breaking no law,' says Nanaimo charity that refuses to stop collecting bottles

A charity based in Nanaimo, B.C., says it won't stop collecting and sorting bottles to raise money for projects that include providing meals to people who are homeless in the city's downtown.

City bylaw officials have ordered the group to close down what they call a backyard recycling depot.

"We're not breaking no law!" said Tanya Hiltz, president of the Wisteria Community Association.

One way the registered charity raises money is to take bottle donations at the home of a board member. Hiltz says it's a major part of their fundraising and helped them purchase a van.

"We are not a bottle depot. We do not pay for the bottles. As soon as they come in, we sort them and get them out of here," said Hiltz.

Volunteers from the Wisteria Community Association set up to serve meals in Nanaimo B.C. (submitted by Wisteria Community Association)

All about size and scope

Last month the city sent a letter ordering them to cease all recycling activity, citing complaints about noise, smell and vermin.

"It's all about the size and scope of the operation," said Dave LaBerge, the city's manager of community safety

"The issue is when you suddenly become the receiving centre from other people and you get these mass accumulations."

LaBerge says it doesn't matter if it's for a charitable purpose, using a residential space to sort through hundreds of bags of bottles is unacceptable and unfair to neighbours who have to put up with an unsightly yard and the sound of clinking bottles.

In response Hiltz says the complaints are unfounded, that the yard is tidy and they don't sort after 5 p.m. She says the association won't comply with the city's orders and that the policy is backwards. She points to Regional Recycling Nanaimo which has asked residents to sort at home due to the pandemic.

For its part, LaBerge says the city wants to work with the Wisteria Community Association to come up with a solution as opposed to enforcement, but he would not rule out ticketing or a court injunction if the city's orders are not followed.

