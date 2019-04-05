'We're a bunch of bag ladies and we're proud of it': volunteers craft street-proof bedding for those in need

Volunteer Barb Taylor got her idea of weaving plastics bags into sleeping mats for people living on the streets from an unlikely source.

"Facebook," Taylor said, laughing. "I have to honestly admit it was click bait. Really."

The Mission, B.C., woman saw that a woman in Australia had been collecting bags and weaving them into mats. Taylor got in touch with her, and "one thing led to another" and Bags to Bedzzz was formed.

"I've always been heavily into crafts and this was a free craft that did a lot of good."

Volunteers make the handmade loom that the sleeping mats are then crafted on. (@bagstobedzz/Facebook)

The organization, which has over 70 members, collects plastics bags or accepts donations. The bags are sorted, flattened and cut into strips. Eventually they are tied into "plarn" or plastic yarn. Then, using specially made looms, volunteers weave the plarn into the six-feet-long sleeping mats.

Taylor said each mat takes about five or six hours to craft and volunteers have already crafted dozens.

She says they're well-received by those in need.

"They love them. They really do," she said. "They're so happy to get them. "

The plastic is water-resistant and easy to clean. They're also quite thick.

The sleeping mats are handed out charitable dinners and local shelters. (@bagstobedzzz/Facebook)

"There's a ton of insulation," Taylor explained. "When they're lying down on the street, they're being insulated with the warmth, they're being insulated from the moisture. And everybody knows as soon as somebody gets wet, they get cold."

So far, the group has been handing their mats out at charitable dinners or shelters.

The group, which started a second chapter in Aldergrove in February this year, shows no sign of stopping.

"We're a bunch of bag ladies and we're proud of it."

Listen to the full interview on The Early Edition: