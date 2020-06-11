'We need to do better': B.C. announces 131 new COVID-19 cases over a 3-day period

B.C. has announced 131 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday there were 50 new cases recorded from Friday to Saturday, 37 between Saturday and Sunday, and 44 between Sunday and Monday.

"We need to do better collectively to stop these exposures from happening," said Henry as she delivered the new case numbers.

There have been no new deaths for the 10th straight day. The total number of cases has now surpassed 4,000 and is at 4,065.

There have been two new health-care outbreaks, at the George Derby Centre, and the New Vista Care Centre. Both centres are in the Fraser Health region.

Experts say B.C. is at another critical juncture as it tries to limit the spread of coronavirus in the province, following a week of increasing infections.

Number of people in self-isolation 'disturbing'

Henry said public health teams across the province have been breaking up parties, with fines levied against some people. She said coming together in large groups, often indoors for several hours, is of great concern, and the majority of new cases are among people aged 20 to 39.

"There's no better excuse than a global pandemic [to refuse to go to a party]. These guidance and documents and orders that are in place are for the protection of our community; do not ask people to break thaese rules," she said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said it's important to not blame those who have tested positive, saying they "should be the subject of care, not the subject of scorn."

"Our task this summer was to renew B.C. without reactivating the virus. The number of cases is climbing, the number of people in self-isolation is disturbing," he said.

There are more than 1,500 British Columbians in self-isolation due to exposure to COVID-19.

Since early July, active COVID-19 cases have doubled in the province as restrictions that were lifted in late June have allowed people to resume many activities that were banned at the height of the pandemic in the spring.

But Phase 3 of B.C.'s response plan has some people wondering if infections will be held in check or balloon, which could affect plans to have children return to school in-person this fall.

Nearly 25,000 B.C. parents have signed a petition to make the return to class a voluntary decision for families. Principals haved asked the province to allow for a more flexible start date to allow educators to make sure the return to class is safe for students.

During Monday's news conference, Henry acknowledged that the return to in-class learning has been "anxiety-inducing" for some. But she said that COVID-19 will remain an issue in the long run, and the ability for children to return to school is key.

"What's happening in schools reflects what's happening in our communities. And that's why all of us have to do what we can to make sure our schools stay safe," she said.

Henry said she did not think it was "realistic" for young children to sit in class for hours of instruction while wearing masks, but that they can add an added layer of protection in some scenarios.

Daniel Coombs, a University of British Columbia mathematician who has been helping the provincial government with its modelling for COVID-19 since the outbreak began said last week that the province's margin for error in Phase 3 was small to begin with.

He says the next two weeks will be critical in gauging where the province is headed with the pandemic.