'We need our dad to come home': North Vancouver man missing for 6 days

North Vancouver RCMP and the family of a 60-year-old man who has been missing for six days are asking for the public's help locating him.

Vincent Che was last seen on April 2 in the Lynn Valley area.

"It's been six days and that is a long time," said Sgt. Peter DeVries with the North Vancouver RCMP.

In a statement, Vincent's son echoed the call.

"We need our dad to come home. We're very worried, and we need all the help we can get," said Ricky Che.

Check your sheds

Police are asking for the public to look inside structures in their backyards like sheds and outbuildings, where Che might be taking cover from the rain.

DeVries says it's not uncommon for people to hide out when they have been lost for numerous days.

"They're cold. They're wet. They may not know where they are or how to get home, but they know they need shelter. Sometimes they will find shelter on people's properties," he said.

Che, who is an avid hiker, is known to be physically healthy and capable of hiking for long distances.

DeVries says officers are patrolling, on foot, the trails and parks Che is known to hike.

At his last sighting, he was wearing a blue vest, brown shirt and bright green shoes.

Police hope Vincent Che's unique shoes will help the public identify him. (North Vancouver RCMP)

"They're very unique, distinctive running shoes. It's those running shoes that were hoping somebody is going to notice," said DeVries.

Vincent Che is described as:

An Asian male.

60 years.

5 feet seven inches.

150 pounds.

Black hair.

Brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP.

