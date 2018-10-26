'We are glad we could end his suffering': Rescued sea lion wounded by gunshot put down

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says a sea lion with gunshot wounds rescued off the rocky shoreline of Ucluelet off the west coast of Vancouver Island has been put down after it stopped responding to treatment.

The massive sea lion, the biggest animal ever admitted to the rescue centre, had been shot at least once in the head.

By the time rescuers found the animal on Oct.11, it was severely emaciated. Head veterinarian Martin Haulena believed the animal, who they named Ukee, had been suffering for quite some time — weeks, if not months.

It took several people and a crane to rescue Ukee, an adult male Steller sea lion, to take to Vancouver for treatment. (Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)

"He wasn't responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn in the last two days," Haulena said in a Facebook post.

"Although we are disappointed we couldn't return him to full health, we are glad we could end his suffering and make his final days more comfortable."

The Centre said Ukee was "humanely euthanized" on Thursday.