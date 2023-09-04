Jury calls for police body cameras, dashcams after coroner's inquest into fatal 2015 shooting

Waylon Edey was 39 years old when he died in hospital in Trail, B.C., after being shot in the head by a police officer in January 2015.

RCMP Const. Jason Tait shot Edey during an "attempted traffic stop," the provincial police oversight agency found, and in November 2020 Tait was acquitted on charges of manslaughter using a firearm and criminal negligence causing death with a firearm.

Edey, from Yahk, B.C., was the father of four children and had a long history of drunk driving and fleeing police. On that January night, he was heavily intoxicated and driving his pickup truck when he was pulled over by police.

Now a jury in a coroner's inquest into Edey's death has made a number of recommendations for the provincial government, the RCMP and the City of Castlegar after digging into the facts behind the fatal shooting.

A vehicle is towed from the scene where Walylon Edey was shot dead in Castlegar, B.C., on Jan. 29, 2015. (CBC)

The jury for the inquest, which wrapped up on Friday, urged the province and the RCMP to speed up the introduction of police body cameras for frontline officers, as well as dashcams on police vehicles.

Jurors also urged more training for officers in de-escalating high-stress situations, and new provincial and federal laws to prevent prohibited drivers from getting behind the wheel.

The jury said the Insurance Corporation of B.C. should change policy around insuring vehicles owned by court-prohibited drivers and said the Minister of Public Safety and the RCMP should "explore options" about police, bars and restaurants sharing information about intoxicated patrons.

The jury also recommended that the provincial public safety minister and police should "expedite the implementation of current and upcoming technologies being explored that would aid in the de-escalation of critical situations, such as vehicle immobilization technologies."

It also recommended that the City of Castlegar should regularly review staffing levels "to ensure the community is adequately policed."

Deborah Edey, Waylon's mother, has maintained her son was unarmed at the time he was shot and that the use of deadly force was unwarranted.

Acquittal praised by police federation

Tait is a former member of the military who served in Bosnia and Afghanistan as a weapons expert.

His trial heard that RCMP had been responding to a complaint about a driver on Highway 3 in Castlegar, B.C., on Jan. 29, 2015.

Tait overtook Edey's pickup truck in his police cruiser, bringing Edey's vehicle to a stop on a bridge into Castlegar. Tait then got out of the cruiser and stepped into the opposite lane.

Edey then drove at the officer and Tait fired four shots into his truck, killing him.

At the time, Tait's acquittal was applauded by the National Police Federation, the RCMP's collective bargaining organization, which said in a news release after Tait's not guilty verdict that Edey "had a lengthy record of impaired driving and violence."

Federation president Brian Sauvé was critical of the time it took for Tait to be acquitted.

"The jury returned their decision after only five hours of deliberation, following eight weeks of trial," Sauvé said. "This should have been resolved much earlier, and should not have gone to court, leaving both Const. Tait, his family, and Mr. Edey's family waiting for five years for a clear and fair resolution."

Sauvé also said the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the police oversight agency, was "overwhelmed and under-resourced" at the time of its investigation, which resulted in a "lengthy, unnecessary subsequent criminal proceeding."

Coroner's inquests in B.C. do not make findings of legal responsibility, but the jury is tasked with making recommendations to prevent similar deaths.