'Way beyond what we could have hoped for': Offers to adopt 800-lb pet pig pour in

In something like B.C.'s own version of the 1995 movie Babe, it looks like Theodore the pig will have a forever home this Christmas after all.

The Langley Animal Protection Society has been caring for the two-year-old pig for the past six months, ever since the porker was picked up for "running at large" through the Township of Langley.

It put out the call for a family willing to adopt Theodore two weeks ago.

Since then, executive director Jayne Nelson says families from as far away as Prince Edward Island and across the border in Maryland were willing to open their hearts and homes to make Theodore a part of their family.

Tina Jensen-Fogt, one of society's animal control officers, found Theodore running at large on Fraser Highway. (Langley Animal Protection Society)

"You know, I was hopeful that we'd get one or two people maybe interested, and we ended up with more than 40 families coming forward offering him a home," Nelson said.

"[It was] way beyond what we could have hoped for."

And at 800 pounds with an estimated lifespan of 10 to 15 years, adopting the Yorkshire breed pig is no light-hearted commitment.

Theodore is a Yorkshire breed pig. The breed can live up to 15 years. (Langley Animal Protection Society )

Theodore needs plenty of space and a good-sized enclosure. In the summer, he needs shade and a place to take mud baths, and in the colder winter months, warm shelter.

Nelson says the ideal adopter is someone who has experience taking care of large animals and who can manage Theodore's substantial food requirements. Her group is also looking for a place where Theodore can have some social interaction and companionship.

"It would be awesome for him if he has a little girlfriend."

Theodore should be in his new home for the new year. (Langley Animal Protection Society)

Nelson says her group has narrowed it down to three local options. Her team is conducting veterinary reference checks and home visits to select the best place for Theodore, with the hope he'll be snug in his new home for the New Year.

"We're really grateful for all of the support that we've had for Theodore the pig, " Nelson said. "It's great to have a kind of happy ending for us."