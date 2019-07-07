A giant inflatable waterslide that was set to go up next weekend in North Vancouver is now, well, deflated.

The City of North Vancouver says it's cancelled the Fun City Festival, previously known as Slide the City.

The event was meant to run July 13 and 14. Its selling point was a 300-metre waterslide that would have run four blocks down Lonsdale Avenue.

In a statement on its website, the waterslide provider says it pulled out because it was too expensive to run the event.

It says ticket holders will receive automatic refunds over the next seven to 10 days. Ticket prices ranged between $20 and $60.

The City of North Vancouver says it's disappointed the event is cancelled.

"Fun City Festival has been a tremendous success for the past few years and the city was looking very forward to hosting the event again this summer," the city said on its website.