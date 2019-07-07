A 300-metre waterslide was supposed to run through North Vancouver. Now it's cancelled
The water slide provider says it pulled out because it was too expensive to run the event
A giant inflatable waterslide that was set to go up next weekend in North Vancouver is now, well, deflated.
The City of North Vancouver says it's cancelled the Fun City Festival, previously known as Slide the City.
The event was meant to run July 13 and 14. Its selling point was a 300-metre waterslide that would have run four blocks down Lonsdale Avenue.
In a statement on its website, the waterslide provider says it pulled out because it was too expensive to run the event.
It says ticket holders will receive automatic refunds over the next seven to 10 days. Ticket prices ranged between $20 and $60.
The City of North Vancouver says it's disappointed the event is cancelled.
"Fun City Festival has been a tremendous success for the past few years and the city was looking very forward to hosting the event again this summer," the city said on its website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.