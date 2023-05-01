Watering restrictions begin in Metro Vancouver

Watering restrictions begin for the Metro Vancouver region on May 1.

The restrictions, which are set to be in place until Oct. 15, come into force after the area got its first blast of summer-like weather over the weekend.

According to Metro Vancouver, water use increases 50 per cent during the summer months, likely due to lawn watering.

Starting this week, people whose addresses are even numbers are permitted to water their lawns on Saturday mornings, while residents at odd-numbered addresses can water on Sunday mornings.

Automatic watering can take place from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m., and manual watering, such as using a hose to water, is allowed between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Non-residential properties with even numbers are allowed to water lawns on Monday mornings, while odd numbers can water on Tuesday mornings. Automatic watering at non-residential sites may take place from 4 a.m. until 6 a.m., and manual watering is permitted between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Watering other vegetation on residential properties, such as trees and flowers, is allowed daily from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. when using sprinklers, or any time using drip irrigation.

Edible plants on residential or non-residential properties can be watered at any time.

Anyone caught watering outside allotted hours will be issued a ticket.