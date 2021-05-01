Starting May 1, Metro Vancouver businesses and homeowners will only be able to water their lawns two mornings a week as water restrictions come into effect for the region and run until Oct. 15.

The regional government, which includes 21 municipalities, says as the drier season begins, efforts are needed to conserve the region's drinking water, which serves 2.7 million residents and businesses.

Property owners will be permitted to water lawns up to two mornings per week, with designated days determined by property address.

Trees, shrubs and flowers can be watered in the morning using a sprinkler, or anytime when hand watered or using drip irrigation.

Edible plants are exempt from the regulations.

Metro Vancouver said in a release that one hour of rain or watering per week is all a lawn needs to remain healthy.

Metro Vancouver's water supply comes from rainfall and snowmelt in three mountain water supply areas — the Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam watersheds.

Water demand increases by up to 50 per cent in summer and early fall according to the regional government. Reducing the demand for treated drinking water through conservation can delay the need to expand drinking water supply and infrastructure, it said.

