Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Watering restrictions come into effect in Metro Vancouver May 1

Starting May 1, Metro Vancouver businesses and homeowners will only be able to water their lawns two mornings a week as water restrictions come into effect for the region until Oct. 15.

Seasonal lawn watering regulations run until Oct. 15 to conserve drinking water

CBC News ·
Water restrictions for Metro Vancouver begin on May 1 and run until Oct. 15. (Shutterstock)

Starting May 1, Metro Vancouver businesses and homeowners will only be able to water their lawns two mornings a week as water restrictions come into effect for the region and run until Oct. 15.

The regional government, which includes 21 municipalities, says as the drier season begins, efforts are needed to conserve the region's drinking water, which serves 2.7 million residents and businesses.

Property owners will be permitted to water lawns up to two mornings per week, with designated days determined by property address.

Trees, shrubs and flowers can be watered in the morning using a sprinkler, or anytime when hand watered or using drip irrigation.

Edible plants are exempt from the regulations.

Metro Vancouver said in a release that one hour of rain or watering per week is all a lawn needs to remain healthy.

Metro Vancouver's water supply comes from rainfall and snowmelt in three mountain water supply areas — the Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam watersheds. 

Water demand increases by up to 50 per cent in summer and early fall according to the regional government. Reducing the demand for treated drinking water through conservation can delay the need to expand drinking water supply and infrastructure, it said.

Visit here for a list of when watering is allowed for residential and non-residential properties during the restriction period.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now