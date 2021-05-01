Watering restrictions come into effect in Metro Vancouver May 1
Seasonal lawn watering regulations run until Oct. 15 to conserve drinking water
Starting May 1, Metro Vancouver businesses and homeowners will only be able to water their lawns two mornings a week as water restrictions come into effect for the region and run until Oct. 15.
The regional government, which includes 21 municipalities, says as the drier season begins, efforts are needed to conserve the region's drinking water, which serves 2.7 million residents and businesses.
Property owners will be permitted to water lawns up to two mornings per week, with designated days determined by property address.
Trees, shrubs and flowers can be watered in the morning using a sprinkler, or anytime when hand watered or using drip irrigation.
Edible plants are exempt from the regulations.
Lawn watering regulations begin May 1. Conserving water in the spring helps manage the water supply through the summer and early fall. From May 1 to Oct 15, watering is allowed 2 days/week. Details for residential and non-residential properties at <a href="https://t.co/DWUfhFRUHI">https://t.co/DWUfhFRUHI</a> <a href="https://t.co/xM2l6uiL2z">pic.twitter.com/xM2l6uiL2z</a>—@MetroVancouver
Metro Vancouver said in a release that one hour of rain or watering per week is all a lawn needs to remain healthy.
Metro Vancouver's water supply comes from rainfall and snowmelt in three mountain water supply areas — the Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam watersheds.
Water demand increases by up to 50 per cent in summer and early fall according to the regional government. Reducing the demand for treated drinking water through conservation can delay the need to expand drinking water supply and infrastructure, it said.
Visit here for a list of when watering is allowed for residential and non-residential properties during the restriction period.
