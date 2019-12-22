Waterfront Station reopens after police determine package not a threat
Trains are back running from Waterfront Station after a suspicious package found on a SkyTrain car closed the station for about two hours Saturday night. Police said the package was determined not to be a threat.
No trains ran to or from station during closure. SeaBus services were also suspended
Police said the package was not a threat.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaBus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaBus</a> service is now operating normally. Waterfront Station and Lonsdale Quay are now open. We thank you for your patience this evening. ^sp—@TransLink