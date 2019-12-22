Skip to Main Content
Waterfront Station reopens after police determine package not a threat
British Columbia·Updated

Trains are back running from Waterfront Station after a suspicious package found on a SkyTrain car closed the station for about two hours Saturday night. Police said the package was determined not to be a threat.

No trains ran to or from station during closure. SeaBus services were also suspended

CBC News ·
Waterfront Station in Vancouver was closed for about two hours on Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 after a suspicious package was found on a SkyTrain car. Police said after an investigation that the package was not a threat. (Maryse Zeidler/CBC)

Trains are again departing from Waterfront Station after a suspicious package found on a SkyTrain car closed the station for about two hours Saturday night.

No trains ran to or from the station during the closure. SeaBus services were also temporarily suspended.

Police said the package was not a threat.

