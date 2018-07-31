Weekend accidents in B.C. spur calls for better water safety

Safety experts are urging greater caution from British Columbians trying to beat the summer heat on the water.

On Sunday, a woman died after being swept away by the swift-moving waters of Rubble Creek in Garibaldi Provincial Park, north of Squamish, B.C.

And on the South Thompson River near Kamloops, B.C., a man is still missing after a collision between two personal watercraft.

Rubble Creek in Garibaldi Provincial Park, near Squamish. A woman died in the creek Sunday. (Jan Zeschky/CBC)

Outdoor educator Sandra Riches, B.C. coordinator for AdventureSmart, says these cases illustrate how important it is to be smart in or on the water.

"Situational awareness needs to be high," Riches told Michelle Eliot, host of CBC's BC Today — adding that you should ask yourself, "If something went wrong, am I prepared?"

Riches says that means being aware of your surroundings, knowing the environment and being honest with yourself about your own abilities.

Waters can deceive

Riches says outdoor enthusiasts can improve their outdoor savvy by taking courses on safety and outdoor education.

Dale Miller, executive director of the Lifesaving Society's B.C. and Yukon branch, says part of that savvy is knowing the conditions of the body of water you're about to negotiate.

Creeks and rivers, for instance, can be extremely deceptive.

"It may look like a very cool, calm, refreshing body of water, but we need to know before we get in exactly what we're getting into and what the hazards might be," Miller said.

Those dangers could be hidden, submerged obstacles like branches, or even just the shocking coldness of the water — even in the summer.

A properly fitting life-jacket is an essential piece of equipment if you're going on the water, boating safety groups say. (CBC News)

Life-jackets essential

Experts also reinforced the need to prepare adequate equipment before heading out on the water.

The one thing every boater needs — no matter the type of vessel — is a life-jacket, says Boating B.C. president Don Prittie.

Beyond that, depending on the craft and its size, more or less equipment may be needed, he said. Bailers, bilge pumps, flares, whistles or waterproof flashlights can all save lives.

"The real message is you need to be prepared for your trip," Prittie said.

"We see a safe boater as one who is confident, knows what they're doing and they've been well informed on the safety procedures of the vessel they are operating."

With files from CBC Radio One's B.C. Today

