Drivers in Vancouver's downtown core can expect 'significant delays' beginning Monday morning as crews begin construction to replace a 100 year-old water main, according to the City of Vancouver.

Lanes will be reduced on West Georgia Street between Howe and Thurlow streets until the project is completed in mid-April, 2020.

The aging 40-centimetre pipe, which was installed 100 years ago has reached the end of its service life, according to the city.

In September, a section of water main under the pavement between Howe and Hornby streets buckled, sending a stream of water and rocks shooting into the sky.

Traffic on West Georgia Street between Howe and Thurlow streets will be affected between Jan. 6 and mid-April, 2020.

That section of West Georgia was closed until late the next morning as city crews worked to repair the damage.

What to expect during construction:

Portions of Georgia St. between Thurlow and Howe streets will be limited to three lanes of traffic: two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound.

Parking will be removed on the north side of Georgia Street as required in order to minimize traffic.

Some temporary detours will be in effect for pedestrians. Water hoses will be covered to avoid tripping hazards.

The century-old water main beneath West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver broke on September 23, 2019 , releasing a pressurized stream of water into the air over the Vancouver Art Gallery. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The city said residents and business owners in the affected area may occasionally notice cloudy water coming from their taps, and recommends running taps for 30 minutes or until the cloudiness dissipates.

The new water main is expected to last approximately 100 years and the city said it will "contribute to a more seismically resilient water network."

Construction work is expected between 7:30 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. PT, Monday to Friday and will be extended as needed.