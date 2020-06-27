Burst water main in North Vancouver causes turbidity issues for locals
Break in water pipe has been fixed, but sediment in local water supply may persist for several hours
A water main break Saturday morning in the District of North Vancouver has caused turbidity issues for local residents.
The district says the break was detected in a laneway around 6 a.m. near the 700 block of Dollarton Highway.
District crews responded to a watermain break along the 700 block of Dollarton Hwy in the laneway this morning. The break has been resolved. Residents in the area may experience cloudy water. While there is no danger, we recommend running your outside tap until water runs clear. <a href="https://t.co/yLgkTSimr3">pic.twitter.com/yLgkTSimr3</a>—@NVanDistrict
The district's utilities manager, Shaun Carroll, says the break has been fixed and crews are working to flush sediment that may have accumulated in the pipe out of the line.
Carroll says the break caused about 20 homes to lose their water supply for a short time Saturday morning, but more households may see some sediment in their water for several hours.
Carroll says water turbidity is more of an esthetic concern than a health issue, but for those affected residents who want to speed up the process they can run their outdoor taps until the water runs clear.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.