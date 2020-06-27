Skip to Main Content
Burst water main in North Vancouver causes turbidity issues for locals
A water main break Saturday morning in the District of North Vancouver has caused turbidity issues for local residents.

Break in water pipe has been fixed, but sediment in local water supply may persist for several hours

A water main break affecting residents north of Cates Park has been fixed by crews from the District of North Vancouver. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

The district says the break was detected in a laneway around 6 a.m. near the 700 block of Dollarton Highway. 

The district's utilities manager, Shaun Carroll, says the break has been fixed and crews are working to flush sediment that may have accumulated in the pipe out of the line.

Carroll says the break caused about 20 homes to lose their water supply for a short time Saturday morning, but more households may see some sediment in their water for several hours.

Carroll says water turbidity is more of an esthetic concern than a health issue, but for those affected residents who want to speed up the process they can run their outdoor taps until the water runs clear. 

