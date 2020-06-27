A water main break Saturday morning in the District of North Vancouver has caused turbidity issues for local residents.

The district says the break was detected in a laneway around 6 a.m. near the 700 block of Dollarton Highway.

District crews responded to a watermain break along the 700 block of Dollarton Hwy in the laneway this morning. The break has been resolved. Residents in the area may experience cloudy water. While there is no danger, we recommend running your outside tap until water runs clear. <a href="https://t.co/yLgkTSimr3">pic.twitter.com/yLgkTSimr3</a> —@NVanDistrict

The district's utilities manager, Shaun Carroll, says the break has been fixed and crews are working to flush sediment that may have accumulated in the pipe out of the line.

Carroll says the break caused about 20 homes to lose their water supply for a short time Saturday morning, but more households may see some sediment in their water for several hours.

Carroll says water turbidity is more of an esthetic concern than a health issue, but for those affected residents who want to speed up the process they can run their outdoor taps until the water runs clear.