Broken watermain in downtown Vancouver sends water shooting out of the ground
Fire crews and police responded to the incident after water began shooting out of the ground in downtown Vancouver.
The City of Vancouver confirmed the cause was an aging watermain
People passing by the Art Gallery Monday evening stopped in disbelief after water began shooting out of the ground on West Georgia near Hornby Street.
The City of Vancouver confirmed the source was a broken watermain that was at the end of its service life.
Police officers taped off the area until city crews arrived.
City staff managed to shut it down shortly after 7 p.m. A city spokesperson says the 16-inch pipe dates back to 1924.
The area will remain closed though the night to allow crews to work on repairing the damage.
The city says it is hoping the work will be done by Tuesday morning.
Watch the aftermath of a watermain burst in downtown Vancouver
With files from Tina Lovgreen