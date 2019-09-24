Broken watermain in downtown Vancouver sends water shooting out of the ground

People passing by the Art Gallery Monday evening stopped in disbelief after water began shooting out of the ground on West Georgia near Hornby Street.

The City of Vancouver confirmed the source was a broken watermain that was at the end of its service life.

Police officers taped off the area until city crews arrived.

City staff managed to shut it down shortly after 7 p.m. A city spokesperson says the 16-inch pipe dates back to 1924.

City of Vancouver staff inspect the damage after a water main broke in front of the Art Gallery downtown. (Laurie Tritschler )

The area will remain closed though the night to allow crews to work on repairing the damage.

The city says it is hoping the work will be done by Tuesday morning.

Watch the aftermath of a watermain burst in downtown Vancouver