The British Columbia government is urging water conservation as streams and rivers experience drought conditions across the southern half of the province.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says in a news release there are particularly low water flows in the south Okanagan and Vancouver Island regions.

The Coldwater River watershed near Merritt is ranked at Drought Level 4 or extremely dry and eastern Vancouver Island is at Drought Level 3 or very dry.

The ministry says water conservation is everyone's responsibility and maximum efforts are being urged anywhere that low flows are approaching critical levels for ecosystems and fish.

Residential, agricultural and industrial water users are encouraged to observe all bylaws, water restrictions and advice from local governments, irrigation districts and utilities.

At home, the ministry says individuals should limit outdoor watering, avoid watering during the heat of the day, take shorter showers, avoid leaving taps running and install water-efficient showerheads, taps and toilets.

