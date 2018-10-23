Water advisory issued after break-in at Trail reservoir

A break-in at a water reservoir in southeastern British Columbia has prompted an advisory for residents in one Trail neighbourhood.

Residents of Columbia Heights in West Trail are being told to switch to bottled water.

The notice, posted online on Monday, says a break-in occurred over the weekend at the Lower Lookout Reservoir.

Because of the unauthorized access, the city says it has decided to warn all homes and businesses served by the reservoir to switch to other water sources.

The city says there are "no signs of nefarious activity," but crews have isolated the reservoir from the rest of the system while any possible risk is assessed.

Water samples are being taken, but the notice to residents says a boil water advisory is not being issued.

