Watchdog called to look into death outside Merritt, B.C., police detachment

British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of a man outside the RCMP detachment in Merritt, B.C.

Police say in a release that a man pulled into the parking lot adjacent to the detachment late Saturday afternoon and got out of his vehicle before "shots were fired."

Police say officers went outside to investigate once they heard the gunfire, saw the man and took cover.

The man was later found dead and no one else was hurt.

The Independent Investigations Office will determine if police actions or inactions may be linked to the man's death.

Police say the area where the shooting took place has been cordoned off, which will limit access to the detachment during the investigation.