Watch the weed and the wrapped gifts: YVR holiday travel tips

The holiday season is the busiest time at Vancouver International Airport, and staff say travellers should allow themselves more time and keep a few things in mind to make sure they make it to their destinations as planned.

Reg Crake, director of customer care at YVR, said he expects 85,000 passengers a day to pass through arrivals and departures between Christmas and the first week of 2019. Crake offered tips to travellers to make their trip through the terminal easier.

Time is of the essence

This tip is a bit of a no-brainer, but more people means longer lines for everything from parking to passing through security. Crake recommends passengers pad their arrival time at the airport with an extra hour.

This means international travellers should arrive four hours before their departure time, passengers bound for the United States should arrive three hours ahead and domestic flyers should give themselves at least two hours at the terminal.

TRAVEL ALERT: Are you heading to YVR on Dec 26? We are expecting congestion on Sea Island as a result of Boxing Day sales <a href="https://twitter.com/McArthurGlenVan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McArthurGlenVan</a>. Plan ahead! <a href="https://t.co/gMZSFSLX2E">https://t.co/gMZSFSLX2E</a> —@yvrairport

Technology can help

Travellers can also save themselves time by checking in for flights the day before flying. Crake suggests passengers print their boarding passes or send them to their mobile devices before arriving to avoid the lineups at terminal kiosks.

People planning to park and fly at YVR can also book a parking spot online. According to Crake, construction projects currently underway at the airport have affected parking and travellers should keep an eye on YVR's website for updates.

Cannabis at customs

Passengers travelling within Canada can bring up to 30 grams of cannabis with them on the plane. But Crake said travellers should remember that provincial regulations for cannabis are not uniform, and it is important to know what they are when landing outside British Columbia.

And travellers headed out of the country are not permitted to bring pot with them at all.

Leave gifts unwrapped

Airport security can open any gifts that come through customs, so it might be wise to hold off on wrapping presents before travelling. Crake said wrapped gifts can be searched whether they are in checked or carry-on bags, so it is better to wait to wrap.

Crake said airport gift shops do offer free wrapping, so last-minute shoppers can take advantage of that once they clear security.

Bon voyage

Crake said extra workers have been scheduled at YVR to accommodate traffic volumes, but that following these tips can help get you home for Christmas, or south for some sunshine, with less stress and less hassle.

Fly safe.