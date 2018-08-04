Watch live as South Korea ends Vancouver's Celebration of Light — with a bang

South Korea's Deahan Fireworks Co. is set to close out the 2018 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival with a bang.

On Saturday night, the country will show off its pyrotechnics to compete with Team Sweden's Unique Pyrotechnic's Wednesday show and Team South Africa's Fireworks for Africa show, which opened the festival last Saturday.

The teams this year were required to design their shows around the theme of love.

The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. PT and there are various road closures in Kits Point and the West End prior to the event.

If you can't make it to the fireworks, you can watch the show live on this page, and on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.

Transit options

Skytrain

​The Expo and Millennium lines will operate at peak service levels from mid-afternoon.

The Canada Line will operate at peak service levels throughout the evening.

Extra service from Waterfront available at the end of the fireworks with trains running every three minutes.

SeaBus

Leaving every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. until midnight.

Last SeaBus from Waterfront is at 1:22 a.m.

Extra SeaBus in service between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Bus

Coast Mountain Bus Company and West Vancouver Transit will operate extra trips after 6:30 p.m.

Some downtown and West End buses will be detoured.

