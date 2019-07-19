The B.C. Liberals want the provincial government to put waste management contracts, which frequently wind up being disputed in court, under the microscope.

It turns out the courts were calling for the same thing years ago.

Small claims court adjudicator Bryan Baynham gave a scathing critique of the industry in his 2015 ruling over a contract dispute between Super Save Disposal and a small business owner.

Most small business owners are financially responsible for their own garbage disposal. The city doesn't pick it up like it does with residents' garbage. Instead, they must negotiate waste disposal contracts with private operators.

Critics say the contracts can be hard for small business owners to understand and even harder to get out of.

'Hard questions'

The fine print often includes automatic renewals, stiff penalties for cancellation, right of first refusal clauses and rate hikes that are tied to the Consumer Price Index.

"I think hard questions need to be asked, and that comes from the current government," said Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal attorney general critic.

"Either Consumer Protection B.C. or the Ministry of the Attorney General — they should be looking at how this industry is governing itself."

In the 2015 case, Super Save sued Chi Hung Lee, alleging he owed more than $1,900 for an early termination fee.

In his ruling, Baynham describes how, in his opinion, waste management contracts are often "exceedingly complicated and contain very fine print."

"In my view, the provincial legislature should enact consumer protection legislation to protect consumers from the onerous terms of the contracts that are in wide use in the waste disposal business," Baynham wrote.

Maple Leaf Disposal in Langley, British Columbia on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC) (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Burden on courts

The lawsuit against Lee was dismissed but hundreds of other small business owners have lost similar cases against waste service providers.

At the time of his ruling, Baynham stated Super Save filed more than 300 small claims files since February, 2001.



"The actual number of claims filed by Super Save is unknown since the maximum number of hits for any one party is arbitrarily set at 300," he stated.

Other major waste disposal companies — such as Maple Leaf Disposal and Northwest Waste Solutions, which now goes by the name Revolution Waste Solutions — have also filed hundreds of claims.

Revolution Waste Recovery is pictured in Langley, British Columbia on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC) (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Response from Victoria

B.C. Attorney General David Eby did not grant CBC's request for an interview.

The provincial government did, however, provide a statement from the Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology.

"We are unable to comment on specific civil cases, but we do understand the frustration small businesses experience when they are in these situations and there are resources in place that provide support," the ministry said in an email.

The Waste Management Association of B.C. says it is not a regulatory body, so it cannot comment on contracts between waste services providers and their customers.