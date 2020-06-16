Washouts affecting road travel in parts of B.C.'s Peace region

The Ministry of Transportation is warning drivers about flooding and washouts that are affecting some roads in the North Peace region.

Highway 29 between Hudson's Hope and Fort St. John is open with single lane, alternating traffic because of a washout between Bodeker Street and Tompkins Frontage Road. Crews are on site for repairs.

Highway 97 at south Taylor Hill is also operating with single lane, alternating traffic due to a sinkhole at the south end of South Taylor Hill caused by a damaged culvert. Crews are on site.

And Highway 52 north of Tumbler Ridge is also operating with single lane, alternating traffic due to erosion south of Brassey Creek Road. The site is being assessed by ministry technical staff and the maintenance contractor.

Sweetwater Road north of Dawson Creek has washed out completely between 239 Miller Rd. (west) and 235A Hanson Rd. The road is closed, but other routes are available.

The region's wet spring was made worse by heavy rainfall that began Friday night and continued though to Monday.

Drivers are advised to check the DriveBC website before heading out.