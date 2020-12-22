Fiery Washington State train derailment leads to evacuation of nearby homes, businesses
Train cars are on fire after a derailment near Birch Bay, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office
Train cars were on fire after a derailment near Birch Bay Wash., according to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, which caused a large evacuation of homes, businesses and an elementary school in the area.
The derailment also forced the closure of the I-5 highway on Tuesday afternoon.
An image from a Washington State Department of Transportation highway camera showed a plume of dark smoke rising into the air.
"We are working to evacuate a 1/2 mile radius from the site of the derailment," the Sheriff's office said in a tweet just before 1:30 p.m. "Train cars are on fire. AGAIN, PLEASE AVOID THE AREA."
The Sheriff's Office first post on twitter about the incident came a little after noon, with the situation being called an "evolving incident."
We are working to evacuate a 1/2 mile radius from the site of the derailment. Train cars are on fire. I-5 is closed in both directions from Grandview to Birch Bay Lynden Rd. Train cars are on fire.<br>AGAIN, PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. <a href="https://t.co/OuqC5NAuoE">pic.twitter.com/OuqC5NAuoE</a>—@whatcomsheriff
The evacuation area is centred around the derailment at 7500 Portal Way in Custer, which is about 10 km south of the Canadian border,.
The I-5 is closed in both directions between Grandview and Birch Bay Lynden Rd., according to the Sheriff's office.
Burlington Northern and Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway said in a tweet that the train involved was carrying crude oil and that three to five tanks cars derailed just before noon on Tuesday.
BNSF Railway has confirmed that a train carrying crude oil derailed in Custer, Wash., around 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 22. Initial reports indicate that between three to five tank cars derailed and there are reports of a fire toward the end of the train. (1/2)—@BNSFRailway