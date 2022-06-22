Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

As heat wave looms across much of B.C., warnings issued for heavy rains, flood risks

Weather forecasters say the year's first hot spell is about to settle over much of the province, bringing temperatures in the low to mid-30s, raising concerns of rapid snowmelt and flood risks.

Weather forecasters say a hot spell is about to settle over much of the province

The Canadian Press ·
High water levels on the Thompson River partly submerge shoreline trees near Spences Bridge, B.C., on Wednesday. The River Forecast Centre has put this part of the river on flood watch. (Tom Popyk/CBC)

Weather forecasters say the year's first hot spell is about to settle over much of the province, bringing temperatures in the low to mid-30s, raising concerns of rapid snowmelt and flood risks.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a heat wave across many parts of British Columbia until at least early next week.

Special weather statements now cover the inner South Coast, east to the Alberta boundary and north to Fort St. John.

They're raising concerns that daytime heat and modest overnight cooling will rapidly melt still-heavy snowpacks, adding to flood risks.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Quesnel River, east of Williams Lake, and a flood watch for the Thompson River along the section from Kamloops to Spences Bridge.

Thunderstorms and rain have the potential to push those waterways above flood stage before expected heat compounds the problem with snowmelt.

The centre is maintaining flood watches for other rivers in the Cariboo, Thompson and Shuswap regions.

In northeastern B.C., a rainfall warning and special weather statement are in effect. Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected in the region, causing what the centre says could be rapid jumps in river levels by Thursday.

River forecasters have added areas around Fort Nelson and the northern Rocky Mountains to the flood watch issued earlier for the Liard River between Fort Nelson and the Yukon boundary.

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Nechako River from Vanderhoof east toward Prince George, although major flooding is not expected there.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now