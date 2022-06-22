As heat wave looms across much of B.C., warnings issued for heavy rains, flood risks

Weather forecasters say the year's first hot spell is about to settle over much of the province, bringing temperatures in the low to mid-30s, raising concerns of rapid snowmelt and flood risks.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting a heat wave across many parts of British Columbia until at least early next week.

Special weather statements now cover the inner South Coast, east to the Alberta boundary and north to Fort St. John.

They're raising concerns that daytime heat and modest overnight cooling will rapidly melt still-heavy snowpacks, adding to flood risks.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Quesnel River, east of Williams Lake, and a flood watch for the Thompson River along the section from Kamloops to Spences Bridge.

Thunderstorms and rain have the potential to push those waterways above flood stage before expected heat compounds the problem with snowmelt.

Flood Watch issued by River Forecast Centre for Northeast BC including areas around <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FortNelson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FortNelson</a> and Northern Rocky Mountains. Flood Watch is maintained for Liard River, tributaries around Fort Nelson and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a> towards <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WatsonLake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WatsonLake</a>. More info: <a href="https://t.co/kl6GRVno8X">https://t.co/kl6GRVno8X</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCFlood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCFlood</a> —@EmergencyInfoBC

The centre is maintaining flood watches for other rivers in the Cariboo, Thompson and Shuswap regions.

In northeastern B.C., a rainfall warning and special weather statement are in effect. Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected in the region, causing what the centre says could be rapid jumps in river levels by Thursday.

River forecasters have added areas around Fort Nelson and the northern Rocky Mountains to the flood watch issued earlier for the Liard River between Fort Nelson and the Yukon boundary.

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Nechako River from Vanderhoof east toward Prince George, although major flooding is not expected there.